The San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Tuesday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 94 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 417 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Pirates rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.376 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Rich Hill (7-9) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Hill will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Guardians W 7-5 Home Rich Hill Aaron Civale 7/21/2023 Angels L 8-5 Away Johan Oviedo - 7/22/2023 Angels W 3-0 Away Ryan Borucki Reid Detmers 7/23/2023 Angels L 7-5 Away Mitch Keller Tyler Anderson 7/24/2023 Padres W 8-4 Away Quinn Priester Yu Darvish 7/25/2023 Padres - Away Rich Hill Blake Snell 7/26/2023 Padres - Away Johan Oviedo Seth Lugo 7/28/2023 Phillies - Home Osvaldo Bido Zack Wheeler 7/29/2023 Phillies - Home Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 7/30/2023 Phillies - Home Quinn Priester Cristopher Sanchez 8/1/2023 Tigers - Home Rich Hill Michael Lorenzen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.