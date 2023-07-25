The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to Henry Davis for continued offensive production when they square off against Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, in the second game of a three-game series at PETCO Park.

The Padres are listed as -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+220). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -275 +220 8 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (40.5%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 53 of its 100 chances.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 8-4-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-26 21-30 18-26 26-29 30-39 14-16

