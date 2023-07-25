Tuesday's game features the San Diego Padres (48-53) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (44-56) squaring off at PETCO Park (on July 25) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Padres.

The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (6-8, 2.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (7-9, 4.92 ERA).

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.

The previous 10 Pirates contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (40.5%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (417 total, 4.2 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pirates Schedule