The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .240 with 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

In 51.8% of his 85 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 8.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.5% of his games this season, Joe has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (4.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 32.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .252 AVG .231 .376 OBP .290 .405 SLG .434 11 XBH 18 3 HR 4 15 RBI 10 32/20 K/BB 47/8 0 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings