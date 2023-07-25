Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .240 with 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- In 51.8% of his 85 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 8.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.5% of his games this season, Joe has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (4.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 32.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.252
|AVG
|.231
|.376
|OBP
|.290
|.405
|SLG
|.434
|11
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|32/20
|K/BB
|47/8
|0
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 2.75 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks second, 1.278 WHIP ranks 40th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
