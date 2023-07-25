Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Padres.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .237.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 10.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.9% of his games this season, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (35.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.232
|AVG
|.241
|.323
|OBP
|.322
|.384
|SLG
|.431
|15
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|35
|31/22
|K/BB
|37/22
|4
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 2.75 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks second, 1.278 WHIP ranks 40th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
