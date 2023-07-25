On Tuesday, Austin Hedges (hitting .238 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Angels.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +320)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .177 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Hedges has gotten at least one hit in 42.4% of his games this year (25 of 59), with more than one hit three times (5.1%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

In 11 games this season (18.6%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this year (18.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .184 AVG .171 .215 OBP .245 .224 SLG .232 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 11 20/2 K/BB 19/9 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings