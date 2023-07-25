Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Austin Hedges (hitting .238 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Angels.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +320)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .177 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Hedges has gotten at least one hit in 42.4% of his games this year (25 of 59), with more than one hit three times (5.1%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In 11 games this season (18.6%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this year (18.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.184
|AVG
|.171
|.215
|OBP
|.245
|.224
|SLG
|.232
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|11
|20/2
|K/BB
|19/9
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (6-8) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 2.75 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks second, 1.278 WHIP ranks 40th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
