Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 76 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 12.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in 19 games this season (23.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (40.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.290
|AVG
|.247
|.394
|OBP
|.374
|.413
|SLG
|.418
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|30/24
|K/BB
|41/30
|5
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (6-8) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 21st start of the season. He has a 2.75 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.75), 40th in WHIP (1.278), and third in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
