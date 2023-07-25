The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 76 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 12.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has driven in a run in 19 games this season (23.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (40.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .290 AVG .247 .394 OBP .374 .413 SLG .418 9 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 30/24 K/BB 41/30 5 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings