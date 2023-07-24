The San Diego Padres (48-52) and Pittsburgh Pirates (43-56) clash on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at PETCO Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (7-6) to the mound, while Quinn Priester (0-1) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (7-6, 4.36 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (0-1, 11.81 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester

The Pirates will look to Priester (0-1) to open the game and make his second start of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Over his one appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .304 against him. He has an 11.81 ERA and averages 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

The Padres' Darvish (7-6) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 36-year-old has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 17 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Darvish has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

