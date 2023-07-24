Juan Soto and Bryan Reynolds are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet at PETCO Park on Monday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 46 RBI (85 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.324/.433 so far this year.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a home run and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 23 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Angels Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Angels Jul. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 77 hits with 24 doubles, nine home runs, 43 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .231/.316/.383 slash line on the year.

Santana heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 23 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 at Angels Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Angels Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Darvish Stats

The Padres will send Yu Darvish (7-6) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Darvish has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jul. 19 6.0 4 0 0 7 3 at Phillies Jul. 14 6.0 5 1 1 9 2 vs. Mets Jul. 7 5.0 7 3 3 4 3 at Giants Jun. 21 6.0 7 4 4 6 2 vs. Rays Jun. 16 5.0 8 6 6 5 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has collected 91 hits with 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 93 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .265/.419/.500 slash line on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 3 3 0 at Tigers Jul. 21 2-for-3 2 2 3 8 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

