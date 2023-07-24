Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will take on Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PETCO Park in the first of a three-game series, on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 90 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .382 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 409 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Pirates rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.379 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Quinn Priester will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up seven earned runs.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Guardians L 10-1 Home Mitch Keller Logan Allen 7/19/2023 Guardians W 7-5 Home Rich Hill Aaron Civale 7/21/2023 Angels L 8-5 Away Johan Oviedo - 7/22/2023 Angels W 3-0 Away Ryan Borucki Reid Detmers 7/23/2023 Angels L 7-5 Away Mitch Keller Tyler Anderson 7/24/2023 Padres - Away Quinn Priester Yu Darvish 7/25/2023 Padres - Away Rich Hill Blake Snell 7/26/2023 Padres - Away Johan Oviedo Seth Lugo 7/28/2023 Phillies - Home Osvaldo Bido Zack Wheeler 7/29/2023 Phillies - Home Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 7/30/2023 Phillies - Home Quinn Priester Cristopher Sanchez

