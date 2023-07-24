At +8000 as of December 31, the Washington Commanders aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

A total of five Commanders games last season went over the point total.

Washington owned the 20th-ranked offense last year (330.3 yards per game), and it was even more effective defensively, ranking third-best with just 304.6 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders went 4-5 at home last year and 4-3-1 on the road.

Washington picked up four wins as the favorite (in nine games) and four wins as an underdog (eight games).

The Commanders were 5-6-1 in the NFC, including 2-3-1 in the NFC East.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 TD passes and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game).

On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and accumulated 243 yards.

Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 15 games a season ago, Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three TDs.

Curtis Samuel had 64 receptions for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Cody Barton registered two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year with the Seahawks.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +6600 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3000 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1600 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 @ Rams - +6600 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1600 17 December 31 49ers - +900 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1600

