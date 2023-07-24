The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Angels.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .231 with 24 doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks.

In 58.2% of his games this season (53 of 91), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (20.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 91), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this year, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .232 AVG .229 .323 OBP .309 .384 SLG .382 15 XBH 18 5 HR 4 17 RBI 31 31/22 K/BB 37/21 4 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings