Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds, with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.
- Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 70.6% of his games this year (60 of 85), with at least two hits 19 times (22.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 85), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (34.1%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (9.4%).
- He has scored in 33 games this year (38.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|45
|.218
|AVG
|.293
|.312
|OBP
|.335
|.333
|SLG
|.514
|12
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|27
|27/19
|K/BB
|44/12
|2
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Padres will send Darvish (7-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 4.36, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
