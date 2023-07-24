Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Monday, Andrew McCutchen (.162 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .267 with 52 walks and 41 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 51 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has had an RBI in 19 games this year (23.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.290
|AVG
|.245
|.394
|OBP
|.368
|.413
|SLG
|.420
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|30/24
|K/BB
|39/28
|5
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (7-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.36, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.