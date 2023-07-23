Shohei Ohtani and Bryan Reynolds are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Angels and the Pittsburgh Pirates play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday (at 4:07 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has collected 83 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .257/.323/.424 slash line so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Angels Jul. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 23 doubles, nine home runs, 43 walks and 46 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .228/.315/.380 slash line so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Angels Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Anderson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Anderson Stats

Tyler Anderson (4-2) will take the mound for the Angels, his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 16 starts, Anderson has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jul. 16 3.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Dodgers Jul. 7 4.1 4 3 3 5 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 1 5.0 5 0 0 3 2 at Rockies Jun. 25 6.0 4 3 3 9 2 at Royals Jun. 18 5.0 6 2 2 6 1

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has collected 111 hits with 16 doubles, seven triples, 35 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .302/.397/.668 slash line on the year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 21 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 19 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 17 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0

Taylor Ward Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ward Stats

Taylor Ward has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 40 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .249/.333/.407 slash line so far this year.

Ward Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 21 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 19 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

