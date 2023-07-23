When the Los Angeles Angels (50-49) and Pittsburgh Pirates (43-55) meet in the series rubber match at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, July 23, Tyler Anderson will get the ball for the Angels, while the Pirates will send Mitch Keller to the hill. The game will begin at 4:07 PM ET.

The Angels are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (-105). The game's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Anderson - LAA (4-2, 5.17 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-5, 3.73 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates and Angels game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (-105), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Pirates are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Santana hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 29, or 51.8%, of those games.

The Angels have gone 29-27 (winning 51.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 31, or 40.3%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 28-42 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Pirates had a record of 3-6.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Connor Joe 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+260) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +20000 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.