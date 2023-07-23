Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will try to get to Mitch Keller when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 89 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .382 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 404 (4.1 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Pirates rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.379 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Keller (9-5) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed 10 hits in six innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Guardians L 11-0 Home Quinn Priester Xzavion Curry 7/18/2023 Guardians L 10-1 Home Mitch Keller Logan Allen 7/19/2023 Guardians W 7-5 Home Rich Hill Aaron Civale 7/21/2023 Angels L 8-5 Away Johan Oviedo - 7/22/2023 Angels W 3-0 Away Ryan Borucki Reid Detmers 7/23/2023 Angels - Away Mitch Keller Tyler Anderson 7/24/2023 Padres - Away Rich Hill Yu Darvish 7/25/2023 Padres - Away Rich Hill Blake Snell 7/26/2023 Padres - Away Johan Oviedo Seth Lugo 7/28/2023 Phillies - Home Osvaldo Bido Zack Wheeler 7/29/2023 Phillies - Home Mitch Keller Aaron Nola

