Ahead of a matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (6-15), the Washington Mystics (11-10) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 23 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Mystics suffered a 96-87 loss to the Liberty.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diana Taurasi Out Quadricep 14.8 3.3 5.3 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes leads the Mystics with 13.6 points per game and 5.1 rebounds, while also putting up 3.7 assists.

Natasha Cloud puts up a team-leading 6.1 assists per contest. She is also putting up 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 37.5% from the floor.

Tianna Hawkins is averaging 7.7 points, 1.5 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough is putting up 5.5 points, 1.5 assists and 2 rebounds per game.

Queen Egbo averages 3.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field.

Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -4.5 157.5

