Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 23 doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks while hitting .228.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (31 of 90), with two or more RBI 11 times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.232
|AVG
|.224
|.323
|OBP
|.307
|.384
|SLG
|.376
|15
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|29
|31/22
|K/BB
|37/21
|4
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Anderson (4-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.17, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.