Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 23 doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks while hitting .228.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (31 of 90), with two or more RBI 11 times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .232 AVG .224 .323 OBP .307 .384 SLG .376 15 XBH 17 5 HR 4 17 RBI 29 31/22 K/BB 37/21 4 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings