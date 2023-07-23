The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has an OPS of .747, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 70.2% of his 84 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has driven home a run in 28 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 32 of 84 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .218 AVG .290 .312 OBP .333 .333 SLG .500 12 XBH 21 2 HR 7 19 RBI 26 27/19 K/BB 43/12 2 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings