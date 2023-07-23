Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Angels and Tyler Anderson, with the first pitch at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 19 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-2.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has five doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .173.
- In 41.4% of his 58 games this season, Hedges has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 58 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this year (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 58 games (17.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.184
|AVG
|.163
|.215
|OBP
|.231
|.224
|SLG
|.225
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|11
|20/2
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels will send Anderson (4-2) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 5.17 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
