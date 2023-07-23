The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .266 with 50 walks and 40 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 56th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (50 of 79), with multiple hits 18 times (22.8%).

He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 79), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.1% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (39.2%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .290 AVG .243 .394 OBP .361 .413 SLG .421 9 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 30/24 K/BB 38/26 5 SB 4

