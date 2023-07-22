The Los Angeles Angels (50-48) will look to Mickey Moniak, riding a 12-game hitting streak, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (42-55) at 9:07 PM ET on Saturday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Reid Detmers (2-6) to the mound, while Ryan Borucki (1-0) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Detmers - LAA (2-6, 4.42 ERA) vs Borucki - PIT (1-0, 4.63 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Borucki

Borucki makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.

The 29-year-old southpaw has 11 appearances in relief this season.

In 11 games this season, he has compiled a 4.63 ERA and averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .250 against him.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

The Angels will send Detmers (2-6) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 4.42, a 3.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.287.

He has earned a quality start five times in 17 starts this season.

Detmers has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

