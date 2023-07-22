The Los Angeles Angels host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Shohei Ohtani, Carlos Santana and others in this game.

Pirates vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Santana Stats

Santana has 22 doubles, nine home runs, 43 walks and 45 RBI (74 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .228/.315/.378 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Reynolds Stats

Bryan Reynolds has put up 81 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.322/.425 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Detmers Stats

Reid Detmers (2-6) will take the mound for the Angels, his 18th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 17 chances this season.

In 17 starts this season, Detmers has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Detmers Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jul. 15 6.0 5 4 4 6 3 at Dodgers Jul. 8 3.1 6 7 7 4 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 2 6.0 3 2 2 9 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 26 7.0 2 1 1 10 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 20 7.0 2 0 0 8 1

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 16 doubles, seven triples, 35 home runs, 59 walks and 76 RBI (111 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .305/.400/.676 slash line on the year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 21 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 19 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 17 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Astros Jul. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

Taylor Ward Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ward Stats

Taylor Ward has 83 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .249/.329/.408 on the year.

Ward takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Ward Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 21 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 19 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 0

