The Los Angeles Angels will send a hot-hitting Shohei Ohtani to the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Henry Davis, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs meet on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Pirates vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -190 +155 9 -120 +100 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Pittsburgh's past five games has been 8.9, a stretch during which the Pirates and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (39.5%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 51 of 97 chances this season.

The Pirates are 8-4-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-26 19-29 18-25 24-29 29-39 13-15

