Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (50-48) and Pittsburgh Pirates (42-55) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:07 PM ET on July 22.

The probable pitchers are Reid Detmers (2-6) for the Angels and Ryan Borucki (1-0) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have been victorious in 30, or 39.5%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (401 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Pirates Schedule