On Saturday, Connor Joe (.526 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: BSW

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .242 with 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

In 51.8% of his 83 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (8.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.1% of his games this season, Joe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 of 83 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .252 AVG .234 .376 OBP .291 .405 SLG .438 11 XBH 17 3 HR 4 15 RBI 10 32/20 K/BB 46/8 0 SB 3

