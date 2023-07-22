Carlos Santana -- .129 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on July 22 at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .228 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks.

Santana has gotten at least one hit in 57.3% of his games this season (51 of 89), with at least two hits 18 times (20.2%).

Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (10.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 30 games this year (33.7%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season (32 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .232 AVG .224 .323 OBP .308 .384 SLG .373 15 XBH 16 5 HR 4 17 RBI 28 31/22 K/BB 34/21 4 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings