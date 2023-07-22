How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich square off against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at American Family Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 184 home runs in total.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .495 slugging percentage this season, putting up 363 extra-base hits.
- The Braves rank second in MLB with a .268 batting average.
- Atlanta is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (543 total).
- The Braves' .338 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Braves average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.265).
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 103 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 408 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
- The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.235 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Allan Winans will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adrian Houser (3-2) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Houser has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Dylan Cease
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 16-13
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Davies
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Ryne Nelson
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Zac Gallen
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-4
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Freddy Peralta
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Adrian Houser
|7/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Brayan Bello
|7/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Brayan Bello
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Adrian Houser
|7/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|7/18/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Aaron Nola
|7/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Taijuan Walker
|7/21/2023
|Braves
|L 6-4
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Mike Soroka
|7/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Allan Winans
|7/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Ben Lively
|7/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Mike Soroka
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.