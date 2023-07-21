Brittney Sykes' Washington Mystics (11-9) and Breanna Stewart's New York Liberty (14-5) hit the court at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday, July 21, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

New York, led by Stewart with 22 points, six rebounds and two blocks, fell short in a 98-88 defeat against Dallas in their most recent outing. Sabrina Ionescu added 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists. With Natasha Cloud leading the team with 19 points, five assists and three steals, Washington ended up losing to Indiana 82-76 in their last game.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-400 to win)

Liberty (-400 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+320 to win)

Mystics (+320 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Mystics Season Stats

Offensively, the Mystics are the seventh-ranked squad in the league (81.1 points per game). Defensively, they are third-best (78.8 points allowed per game).

In 2023, Washington is third-worst in the league in rebounds (33.4 per game) and ninth in rebounds conceded (35.6).

This season the Mystics are ranked ninth in the WNBA in assists at 18.7 per game.

Washington is the third-best team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.6) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.6).

In 2023, the Mystics are fourth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.3 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (32.4%).

Washington gives up 7.4 3-pointers per game and concedes 33% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and fourth, respectively, in the league.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

The Mystics average 85.3 points per game at home, 8.5 more than away (76.8). Defensively they concede 78.6 per game, 0.4 fewer points than on the road (79).

Washington grabs fewer rebounds per game at home (33) than away (33.8), but also concedes fewer rebounds at home (34.4) than away (36.8).

This season the Mystics are averaging more assists at home (19.2 per game) than on the road (18.2).

This season Washington is committing fewer turnovers at home (11.6 per game) than away (13.6). And it is forcing more at home (14.8) than away (14.4).

The Mystics sink more 3-pointers per game at home (8.2) than on the road (6.3), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (30%).

At home Washington concedes 8 treys per game, 1.2 more than on the road (6.8). The team concedes 33.6% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.4% higher than on the road (32.2%).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Mystics have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

The Mystics have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +320 moneyline set for this game.

Washington's record against the spread is 9-10-0.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 23.8% chance of a victory for the Mystics.

