Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on July 21 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .234.
- Marcano has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 65 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.8% of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.6%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Marcano has had an RBI in 13 games this year (20.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (21.5%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.223
|AVG
|.247
|.248
|OBP
|.316
|.348
|SLG
|.376
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|18/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|3
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Angels' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.59), 22nd in WHIP (1.130), and second in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
