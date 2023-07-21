Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on July 21 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .234.
  • Marcano has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 65 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.8% of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.6%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Marcano has had an RBI in 13 games this year (20.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (21.5%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 33
.223 AVG .247
.248 OBP .316
.348 SLG .376
9 XBH 8
2 HR 1
11 RBI 7
18/3 K/BB 15/7
3 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.59), 22nd in WHIP (1.130), and second in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
