Carlos Santana is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Angels and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday (at 9:38 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Santana Stats

Santana has 74 hits with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .230/.316/.382 on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Reynolds Stats

Bryan Reynolds has 80 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 31 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .255/.323/.427 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Ohtani Stats

Shohei Ohtani (7-5) will take the mound for the Angels, his 11th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Ohtani has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 26th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.9 K/9 ranks second.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jul. 14 5.0 5 5 4 7 3 at Padres Jul. 4 5.0 7 5 5 5 4 vs. White Sox Jun. 27 6.1 4 1 1 10 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 7.0 5 1 1 12 2 at Rangers Jun. 15 6.0 6 2 2 3 1

Taylor Ward Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ward Stats

Taylor Ward has 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 35 walks and 38 RBI (82 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .248/.327/.400 so far this season.

Ward Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 19 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 0 vs. Astros Jul. 15 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0

