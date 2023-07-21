Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Angels on July 21, 2023
Carlos Santana is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Angels and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday (at 9:38 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Pirates vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Angels vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Angels vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Angels vs Pirates
|Angels vs Pirates Odds
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Santana Stats
- Santana has 74 hits with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .230/.316/.382 on the season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 17
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Reynolds Stats
- Bryan Reynolds has 80 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 31 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .255/.323/.427 on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 16
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Santana, Bryan Reynolds or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Ohtani Stats
- Shohei Ohtani (7-5) will take the mound for the Angels, his 11th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Ohtani has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 26th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.9 K/9 ranks second.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 14
|5.0
|5
|5
|4
|7
|3
|at Padres
|Jul. 4
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|5
|4
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 27
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|10
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 21
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|12
|2
|at Rangers
|Jun. 15
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Johan Oviedo's player props with BetMGM.
Taylor Ward Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Ward Stats
- Taylor Ward has 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 35 walks and 38 RBI (82 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .248/.327/.400 so far this season.
Ward Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Taylor Ward or other Angels players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.