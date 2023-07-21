Johan Oviedo will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 84 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .379 this season.

The Pirates' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 396 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Pirates rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.385 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-10) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in seven innings against the San Francisco Giants.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 19 starts this season.

Oviedo has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Johan Oviedo Alex Cobb 7/16/2023 Giants L 8-4 Home Osvaldo Bido Alex Wood 7/17/2023 Guardians L 11-0 Home Quinn Priester Xzavion Curry 7/18/2023 Guardians L 10-1 Home Mitch Keller Logan Allen 7/19/2023 Guardians W 7-5 Home Rich Hill Aaron Civale 7/21/2023 Angels - Away Johan Oviedo Shohei Ohtani 7/22/2023 Angels - Away Osvaldo Bido Reid Detmers 7/23/2023 Angels - Away Mitch Keller Tyler Anderson 7/24/2023 Padres - Away Rich Hill Yu Darvish 7/25/2023 Padres - Away Rich Hill Blake Snell 7/26/2023 Padres - Away Johan Oviedo Seth Lugo

