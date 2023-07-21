How to Watch the Pirates vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
Johan Oviedo will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit just 84 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Pittsburgh ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .379 this season.
- The Pirates' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored 396 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Pirates rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.385 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-10) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in seven innings against the San Francisco Giants.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 19 starts this season.
- Oviedo has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Alex Cobb
|7/16/2023
|Giants
|L 8-4
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Alex Wood
|7/17/2023
|Guardians
|L 11-0
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Xzavion Curry
|7/18/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Logan Allen
|7/19/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-5
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Aaron Civale
|7/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Shohei Ohtani
|7/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Reid Detmers
|7/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Tyler Anderson
|7/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Yu Darvish
|7/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Blake Snell
|7/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Seth Lugo
