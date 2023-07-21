Mystics vs. Liberty Injury Report, Betting Odds - July 21
See the injury report for the Washington Mystics (11-9), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Mystics prepare for their matchup against the New York Liberty (14-5) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday, July 21 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
The Mystics fell in their last matchup 82-76 against the Fever on Wednesday.
Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Washington Mystics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Shakira Austin
|Out
|Hip
|11.4
|7.8
|0.9
|Kristi Toliver
|Out
|Plantar Fasciitis
|4.4
|0.6
|0.9
|Elena Delle Donne
|Out
|Ankle
|18.2
|6
|2.6
|Ariel Atkins
|Out
|Ankle
|12.5
|3.4
|2.7
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
New York Liberty Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jocelyn Willoughby
|Out
|Quadricep
|1.4
|0.5
|0.4
Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mystics Player Leaders
- Brittney Sykes is putting up 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, making 43.9% of her shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per game.
- Natasha Cloud is the Mystics' top assist person (6.1 per game), and she posts 11.4 points and 3.4 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her fourth in the WNBA.
- Tianna Hawkins is the Mystics' top rebounder (5.1 per game), and she produces 7.4 points and 1.4 assists.
Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Liberty
|-8.5
|161.5
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.