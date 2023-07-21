Ji-Man Choi -- batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on July 21 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Guardians.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

  • Choi is hitting .182 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.
  • Choi has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 23.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Choi has an RBI in five of 17 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored in six games this year (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.231 AVG .138
.276 OBP .138
.615 SLG .276
4 XBH 2
3 HR 1
6 RBI 2
10/2 K/BB 11/0
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Angels have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Ohtani (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.59 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.59), 22nd in WHIP (1.130), and second in K/9 (11.9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.