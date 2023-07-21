Ji-Man Choi -- batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on July 21 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Guardians.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi is hitting .182 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.

Choi has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), with multiple hits twice.

In 23.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Choi has an RBI in five of 17 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in six games this year (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .231 AVG .138 .276 OBP .138 .615 SLG .276 4 XBH 2 3 HR 1 6 RBI 2 10/2 K/BB 11/0 0 SB 0

