Carlos Santana -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on July 21 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 42 walks while batting .230.

Santana has gotten a hit in 51 of 88 games this season (58.0%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (20.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 88), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.1% of his games this season, Santana has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (36.4%), including seven multi-run games (8.0%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .232 AVG .228 .323 OBP .309 .384 SLG .380 15 XBH 16 5 HR 4 17 RBI 28 31/22 K/BB 33/20 4 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings