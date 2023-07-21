Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on July 21 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 42 walks while batting .230.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 51 of 88 games this season (58.0%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (20.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 88), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.1% of his games this season, Santana has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (36.4%), including seven multi-run games (8.0%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.232
|AVG
|.228
|.323
|OBP
|.309
|.384
|SLG
|.380
|15
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|28
|31/22
|K/BB
|33/20
|4
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 26th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.9 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
