On Friday, Bryan Reynolds (.154 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.

Reynolds has reached base via a hit in 57 games this year (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 32.9% of his games this season (27 of 82), with two or more RBI eight times (9.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 37.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .218 AVG .287 .312 OBP .333 .333 SLG .509 12 XBH 21 2 HR 7 19 RBI 25 27/19 K/BB 41/12 2 SB 6

