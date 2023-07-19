The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.

In 59.4% of his 64 games this season, Marcano has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 4.7% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Marcano has had at least one RBI in 20.3% of his games this year (13 of 64), with two or more RBI three times (4.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (21.9%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .231 AVG .247 .257 OBP .316 .361 SLG .376 9 XBH 8 2 HR 1 11 RBI 7 16/3 K/BB 15/7 3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings