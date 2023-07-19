The Pittsburgh Steelers at the moment have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Steelers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.7 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Steelers had four wins at home last year and five on the road.

As the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh was 5-6. As favorites, the Steelers went 4-2.

In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.

Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Alex Highsmith recorded 14.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +900 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +2000 7 October 22 @ Rams - +6600 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +10000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +2000

