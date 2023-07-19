Carlos Santana and Jose Ramirez are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cleveland Guardians square off at PNC Park on Wednesday (beginning at 12:35 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Santana Stats

Santana has 22 doubles, nine home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI (74 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashed .232/.317/.386 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Reynolds Stats

Bryan Reynolds has 80 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 31 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .258/.327/.432 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Civale Stats

The Guardians will hand the ball to Aaron Civale (3-2) for his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.

Civale has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jul. 14 5.0 5 2 2 2 1 vs. Royals Jul. 7 7.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Cubs Jul. 2 6.0 3 1 1 2 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 6.0 6 4 4 5 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 6.2 5 2 2 6 3

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .285/.359/.494 so far this year.

Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Rangers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has collected 99 hits with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .314/.354/.527 on the year.

Naylor has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .410 with four doubles, five home runs, three walks and 15 RBI.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 18 2-for-5 2 2 6 8 0 at Pirates Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Rangers Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0

