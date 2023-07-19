Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (47-48) will visit Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-54) at PNC Park on Wednesday, July 19, with a start time of 12:35 PM ET.

The Guardians are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+110). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.65 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (7-9, 4.85 ERA)

Pirates vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 28 out of the 47 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have a 17-16 record (winning 51.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Guardians have a 4-1 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (39.2%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 23 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 1-8.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Austin Hedges 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+340) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

