Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians take on Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +110. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Pittsburgh's past three games has been 9.2, a span during which the Pirates and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 29, or 39.2%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 23-29 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 49 of its 95 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-26 19-28 17-25 24-29 28-39 13-15

