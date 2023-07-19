Wednesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-54) and Cleveland Guardians (47-48) going head to head at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:35 PM ET on July 19.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (3-2) for the Guardians and Rich Hill (7-9) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have won in 29, or 39.2%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 23 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (389 total runs).

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule