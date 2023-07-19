On Wednesday, Ji-Man Choi (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

  • Choi has two doubles, four home runs and a walk while hitting .173.
  • In seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), Choi has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In four games this season (25.0%), Choi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
.217 AVG .138
.240 OBP .138
.652 SLG .276
4 XBH 2
3 HR 1
4 RBI 2
10/1 K/BB 11/0
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Civale (3-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.