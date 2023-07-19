Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Guardians - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ji-Man Choi (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi has two doubles, four home runs and a walk while hitting .173.
- In seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), Choi has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In four games this season (25.0%), Choi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.217
|AVG
|.138
|.240
|OBP
|.138
|.652
|SLG
|.276
|4
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|2
|10/1
|K/BB
|11/0
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Civale (3-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
