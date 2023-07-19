Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Guardians - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jack Suwinski, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, July 19 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 57 hits, batting .224 this season with 30 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 135th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 40 of 82 games this year (48.8%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (17.1%).
- In 18.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has driven home a run in 30 games this year (36.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.209
|AVG
|.240
|.337
|OBP
|.361
|.418
|SLG
|.570
|14
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|26
|49/26
|K/BB
|52/21
|5
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 97 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.65 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.65, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
