Jack Suwinski, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, July 19 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 57 hits, batting .224 this season with 30 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 135th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 40 of 82 games this year (48.8%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (17.1%).

In 18.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has driven home a run in 30 games this year (36.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .209 AVG .240 .337 OBP .361 .418 SLG .570 14 XBH 16 7 HR 12 22 RBI 26 49/26 K/BB 52/21 5 SB 2

