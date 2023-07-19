On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (.176 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .232 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.

In 58.6% of his games this year (51 of 87), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (20.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 10.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (34.5%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (12.6%).

He has scored in 31 games this year (35.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .236 AVG .228 .324 OBP .309 .391 SLG .380 15 XBH 16 5 HR 4 17 RBI 28 30/21 K/BB 33/20 4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings