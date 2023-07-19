Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Guardians - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (.176 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .232 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- In 58.6% of his games this year (51 of 87), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (20.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (34.5%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (12.6%).
- He has scored in 31 games this year (35.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.236
|AVG
|.228
|.324
|OBP
|.309
|.391
|SLG
|.380
|15
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|28
|30/21
|K/BB
|33/20
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 97 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Civale (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.65 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
