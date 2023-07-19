Austin Hedges -- hitting .190 with a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on July 19 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .175 with five doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Hedges has gotten at least one hit in 42.1% of his games this year (24 of 57), with at least two hits three times (5.3%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 57 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this season (19.3%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this year (17.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .189 AVG .163 .221 OBP .231 .230 SLG .225 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 11 20/2 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings