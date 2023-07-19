Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Guardians - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, July 19 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 73 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 90th in slugging.
- McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (40.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.290
|AVG
|.243
|.394
|OBP
|.360
|.413
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|30/24
|K/BB
|36/25
|5
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- Civale (3-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.65 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 2.65 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
