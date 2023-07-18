Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .238 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

Marcano has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in three games this season (4.7%), homering in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.3% of his games this season, Marcano has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (21.9%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .231 AVG .247 .257 OBP .316 .361 SLG .376 9 XBH 8 2 HR 1 11 RBI 7 16/3 K/BB 15/7 3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings