The Pittsburgh Steelers have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 17th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Steelers games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh put up 322.7 yards per game offensively last year (23rd in ), and it surrendered 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.

Last year the Steelers were 4-4 at home and 5-4 away.

Pittsburgh had a 4-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-6 record as underdogs.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Also, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).

Alex Highsmith recorded 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +900 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +2000 7 October 22 @ Rams - +6600 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +10000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +2000

